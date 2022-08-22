Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dreamfolks IPO out on August 24. Check price band, subscription date

Published on Aug 22, 2022 11:17 AM IST

It facilitates consumers’ access to the airport-related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist airport transfer, transit hotels or nap room access, and baggage transfer services.

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Airport services aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services' initial public offering (IPO) will be out on August 24 (Wednesday) and available for bidding till August 26 i.e Friday. The company's share price band has been fixed between 308 and 326 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange website. Here's all you need to know about the Dreamfolks Services IPO which will be out on Wednesday. Subscription date- The Dreamfolks IPO will open for bidding on August 24 and will be open for subscription for three days. IPO Price band- The price band of the IPO has been fixed between 308 and 326 per share. Market lot- A subscriber will be allowed to bid for 46 shares of the company. No of shares- The company's initial public offering is for 1,72,42,368 shares. Book Running Lead Managers-A book running lead manager plays an important role in the issuance of the IPO. Besides creating market strategies for the IPO, it also manage the pricing and compliance of the issue. Equirus Capital Private Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book running lead managers for Dreamfolks. About the company

Dreamfolks' asset-light business model integrates global card networks operating in India, credit card and debit card issuers and other corporate clients, including airline companies, with various airport lounge operators and other airport-related service providers on a unified technology platform, PTI reported.

Dream Folks’ revenue from operations increased from 98.7 crore during fiscal 2017 to 367.04 crore in fiscal 2020, at a compound annual growth rate of 55 per cent.

