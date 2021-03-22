E-commerce disputes on the rise, shows data

omplaints of botched online shopping experiences have risen to unprecedented levels, as millions o urban Indian households take to online shopping in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline (1800-11-4000) have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows.

Frm April 2020 to February 2021, consumers logged 188,262 disputes or claims related to e-commerce transactions. At 22%, this share was the highest among five segments including banking, telecom, electronic products and consumer durables.

For the April 2019-March 2020 period, the number stood at 1,54,122, as against 1,03,364 during April 2018-March 2019, showing a sequential rise.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has so far issued 37 show cause notices, including to e-tailers and travel portals. The authority has also issued 135 notices for violation of package commodity rules, including display of a misleading country of origin.

In July 2020, the government had notified a slew of new e-commerce rules, known as the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, as part of its amended Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

According to consumer affairs secretary Leena Nandan, the concept of “convergence companies”, or sellers and firms already integrated with the national consumer helpline, has helped quicken redressal.

Such companies, who are automatically directed to complaints made through the national helpline, now stand at 647, up from 506 in 2019.

Consumers can now also file online complaints through the “e-daakhil portal”, Nandan said. This facility is functional in 17 states.