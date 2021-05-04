Petrol and diesel prices raised after assembly elections

State-run fuel retailers have raised petrol price by 15 paise per litre and diesel by 18 paise on Tuesday for the first time after a gap of over two months, soon after the assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory got over.

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at ₹90.55 per litre and diesel at ₹80.91 a litre on Tuesday, according to India’s largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Fuel prices differ across the country due to variations in state levies.

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) could no longer hold pump rates of petrol and diesel as international oil prices have soared, two executives working in different oil marketing companies said, requesting anonymity. India’s average crude oil purchase price jumped over 7% at ₹4,874.52 a barrel in about two months.

According to the executives, petrol and diesel rates will continue to move north marginally in coming days unless international oil prices fall substantially. “Revenue losses of OMCs are much higher compared to the hike. But the past revenue losses would be gradually recovered,” one executive said.

HT wrote on April 28 that retail prices of auto fuels would increase after polls. Petrol and diesel prices had not seen any upward movement since February 27 on account of the assembly elections. It said retail prices fuel would start seeing small increments as state-run fuel retailers had been losing about ₹3 per litre on sale of the fuel because of higher international oil rates and depreciation of rupee against the dollar.

Both international oil prices and exchange rates affect the import of crude oil. The average exchange rate for purchasing crude oil was ₹72.29 to the dollar about a month ago compared to ₹74.18 now. In the same time, the average price of crude oil has jumped by about $8 a barrel. Benchmark Brent crude was hovering around $67.64 per barrel on Tuesday, 0.12% up from $67.56 a barrel closing price on Monday. India imports more than 80% of crude oil it processes and pays in dollars.

OMCs often change pump prices of fuel every day. While prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced marginally (four times) since February 27, a day after the Election Commission announced assembly polls, there had not been any price increase during this 66-day period. The last price reduction took place on April 15.

Officially, oil companies are free to align petrol and diesel rates every day in line with international oil markets. The government, however, manages pump prices of the two fuels through state-run retailers — IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL)— that control almost 90% of the domestic fuel retail market.

The government deregulated the pricing of petrol on June 26, 2010, and diesel on October 19, 2014.

