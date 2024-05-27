 Elon Musk plans xAI supercomputer- four times larger than Meta: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk plans xAI supercomputer- four times larger than Meta: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 12:19 PM IST

Elon Musk wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report.

Elon Musk recently told investors that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is planning to build a supercomputer, it was reported. The supercomputer will power the next version of its AI chatbot Grok, The Information reported citing a presentation by the billionaire to investors.

Elon Musk addresses participants via videoconference during the 8th edition of the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris.(AFP)
Elon Musk addresses participants via videoconference during the 8th edition of the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris.(AFP)

Read more: Elon Musk on his ‘biggest fear’ about AI: ‘None of us will have a job’

Elon Musk wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report. His company xAI could partner with Oracle to develop the massive computer, he said. The supercomputer will use Nvidia’s flagship H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) and will be at least four times the size of the biggest GPU clusters that exist today, The Information reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This vision was shared by Elon Musk with investors, the report claimed.

Read more: Battle over Elon Musk's $56 billion pay escalates. Tesla shareholders told to do this

Elon Musk founded xAI last year and the company is competing with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google.

Read more: Elon Musk's xAI raises $6 billion in Series B funding round

The tech billionaire, who also co-founded OpenAI, said earlier this year that training the Grok 2 model took about 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. The Grok 3 model and beyond will require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips, he said.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Elon Musk plans xAI supercomputer- four times larger than Meta: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On