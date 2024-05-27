Elon Musk plans xAI supercomputer- four times larger than Meta: Report

Elon Musk recently told investors that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is planning to build a supercomputer, it was reported. The supercomputer will power the next version of its AI chatbot Grok, The Information reported citing a presentation by the billionaire to investors. Elon Musk addresses participants via videoconference during the 8th edition of the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris.(AFP)

Elon Musk wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report. His company xAI could partner with Oracle to develop the massive computer, he said. The supercomputer will use Nvidia’s flagship H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) and will be at least four times the size of the biggest GPU clusters that exist today, The Information reported.

This vision was shared by Elon Musk with investors, the report claimed.

Elon Musk founded xAI last year and the company is competing with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google.

The tech billionaire, who also co-founded OpenAI, said earlier this year that training the Grok 2 model took about 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. The Grok 3 model and beyond will require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips, he said.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)