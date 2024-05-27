Elon Musk plans xAI supercomputer- four times larger than Meta: Report
Elon Musk wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report.
Elon Musk recently told investors that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is planning to build a supercomputer, it was reported. The supercomputer will power the next version of its AI chatbot Grok, The Information reported citing a presentation by the billionaire to investors.
Read more: Elon Musk on his ‘biggest fear’ about AI: ‘None of us will have a job’
Elon Musk wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report. His company xAI could partner with Oracle to develop the massive computer, he said. The supercomputer will use Nvidia’s flagship H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) and will be at least four times the size of the biggest GPU clusters that exist today, The Information reported.
This vision was shared by Elon Musk with investors, the report claimed.
Read more: Battle over Elon Musk's $56 billion pay escalates. Tesla shareholders told to do this
Elon Musk founded xAI last year and the company is competing with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google.
Read more: Elon Musk's xAI raises $6 billion in Series B funding round
The tech billionaire, who also co-founded OpenAI, said earlier this year that training the Grok 2 model took about 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. The Grok 3 model and beyond will require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips, he said.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail