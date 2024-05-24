Elon Musk on his ‘biggest fear’ about AI: ‘None of us will have a job’
Elon Musk said, “Probably none of us will have a job. If you want to do a job that's kinda like a hobby, you can do a job.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually eliminate all jobs but this is not necessarily a bad development. He said, "Probably none of us will have a job. If you want to do a job that's kinda like a hobby, you can do a job. But otherwise, AI and the robots will provide any goods and services that you want."
The billionaire also said that children are vulnerable to highly developed artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that are aimed at increasing user engagement by boosting dopamine levels. Sharing on X (formerky Twitter), he said, “A lot of social media is bad for kids, as there is extreme competition between social media AIs to maximize dopamine!”
Read more: Elon Musk is eyeing this India neighbour for Starlink internet service?
Users agreed to the post with one writing, “Parents need to limit screen time. Kids still need to go outside and play. Read books. It's truly sad how much social media has impacted children's lives.”
A second remarked, “My kids are banned from social media until they are 18. They only have flip phones. If they want to see their friends they can walk to their house like we did in the 80's-90's.”
Read more: Elon Musk on Satya Nadella's Microsoft Recall comment: 'Turning this feature...'
"Parents should know everything their kids are doing on social media and should control how much time is spent online. Sadly, I don’t think the majority of parents know where their kids are at online and how much time they are spending," a third wrote.
Last year, Elon Musk said that he never tried restricting social media for his kids and it "might have been mistake."
Read more: Elon Musk reacts to baseball coach’s ‘worst' X feature post: ‘I love Twitter, but…’
He said, “They have been programmed by Reddit and YouTube. I would limit social media a bit more than in the past and watch what they are watching.”
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail