Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Microsoft spying on you with this new feature? Elon Musk says ‘like Black Mirror…’

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024

In the video, Satya Nadella said, “It's not keyword search, it's semantic search over all your history."

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella was seen in a video talked about a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tool- a photographic memory feature called Recall that will "remember and understand everything you do on your computer by taking constant screenshots". The feature has been added to the PCs in addition to Copilot which was launched last year replacing Microsoft's voice-assistant Cortana. In the video, Satya Nadella said, “It's not keyword search, it's semantic search over all your history. And it's not just about any document. We can recreate moments from the past essentially.”

Elon Musk is not a fan of the new Microsoft feature as he said that he will turn it “off” while commenting on a video of Satya Nadella.
But Elon Musk is not a fan of the feature as he said that he will turn it “off”.

"This is a Black Mirror episode. Definitely turning this "feature" off," the Tesla CEO said in his post on X (formerly Twitter)- referencing Netflix series 'Black Mirror' that focuses on the lives of individuals grappling with the effects of technology in their lives.

The tool was also criticised by other users on social media as one wrote, "Yeah, no thanks. Don't need to pay Microsoft a monthly fee to spy on me" while another commented, “Bro they can't even get searching via the start menu right and we're supposed to believe this s*** will just work.”

A third remarked, “Remember back in the day where Windows would cache snapshots and they would fill the hard drive and crash everything and make it impossible to use the system?”

On Recall, Microsoft said, "Your snapshots are yours; they stay locally on your PC. You can delete individual snapshots, adjust and delete ranges of time in Settings, or pause at any point right from the icon in the System Tray on your Taskbar. You can also filter apps and websites from ever being saved. You are always in control with privacy you can trust."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

