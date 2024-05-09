 Sundar Pichai vs Satya Nadella: Google CEO's not playing ‘to someone else’s dance music’ reply on AI race - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sundar Pichai vs Satya Nadella: Google CEO's not playing ‘to someone else’s dance music’ reply on AI race

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had earlier said that after launching an AI-boosted Bing search engine, AI is the new thing that companies are competing about.

When Microsoft took the lead in launching AI-powered ‘new’ Bing, how did it impact Google? CEO Sundar Pichai has finally answered the question asserting that he is more focussed than ever on his company and AI's use in the same as he is not playing "to someone else’s dance music.”

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during an interview on "The Circuit with Emily Chang" at Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California, US.(Bloomberg)
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during an interview on "The Circuit with Emily Chang" at Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California, US.(Bloomberg)

“I think one of the ways you can do the wrong thing is by listening to the noise out there and playing someone else’s dance music, he said, adding, “I've always been very clear. I think we have a clear sense of what we need to do.

He was then asked, “So you are listening to your own music?”, to which Sundar Pichai responded, “That’s exactly right”

What Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had said earlier about Google

“We competed today. Today was a day where we brought some more competition to search. Believe me, I’ve been at it for 20 years, and I’ve been waiting for it,” he said.

He explained referring to Google, “At the end of the day, they’re the 800-pound gorilla in this. That is what they are. And I hope that, with our innovation, they will definitely want to come out and show that they can dance. And I want people to know that we made them dance, and I think that’ll be a great day."

Sundar Pichai on competition in AI

The Google boss acknowledged that there’s always a lot of competition when it comes to technology, saying, “We see it all the time. The way you stay ahead is by innovating relentlessly. It has to be true all the time. It’s happening at a faster pace. Technology changes tend to get faster over time. So its not surprising to me at all."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Sundar Pichai vs Satya Nadella: Google CEO's not playing ‘to someone else’s dance music’ reply on AI race

