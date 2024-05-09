Sundar Pichai vs Satya Nadella: Google CEO's not playing ‘to someone else’s dance music’ reply on AI race
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had earlier said that after launching an AI-boosted Bing search engine, AI is the new thing that companies are competing about.
When Microsoft took the lead in launching AI-powered ‘new’ Bing, how did it impact Google? CEO Sundar Pichai has finally answered the question asserting that he is more focussed than ever on his company and AI's use in the same as he is not playing "to someone else’s dance music.”
“I think one of the ways you can do the wrong thing is by listening to the noise out there and playing someone else’s dance music, he said, adding, “I've always been very clear. I think we have a clear sense of what we need to do.
He was then asked, “So you are listening to your own music?”, to which Sundar Pichai responded, “That’s exactly right”
Read more: Sundar Pichai on Google layoffs, AI plans and when his company ‘got it wrong’
What Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had said earlier about Google
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had earlier said that after launching an AI-boosted Bing search engine, AI is the new thing that companies are competing about.
“We competed today. Today was a day where we brought some more competition to search. Believe me, I’ve been at it for 20 years, and I’ve been waiting for it,” he said.
Read more: Google layoffs: ‘Core’ employees fired, Sundar Pichai moving positions to India
He explained referring to Google, “At the end of the day, they’re the 800-pound gorilla in this. That is what they are. And I hope that, with our innovation, they will definitely want to come out and show that they can dance. And I want people to know that we made them dance, and I think that’ll be a great day."
Read more: Sacked Google employees counter Sundar Pichai: 'He can say he doesn't want…'
Sundar Pichai on competition in AI
The Google boss acknowledged that there’s always a lot of competition when it comes to technology, saying, “We see it all the time. The way you stay ahead is by innovating relentlessly. It has to be true all the time. It’s happening at a faster pace. Technology changes tend to get faster over time. So its not surprising to me at all."
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.