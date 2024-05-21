Elon Musk is eyeing this India neighbour for Starlink internet service?

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is looking to bring Starlink internet services to Sri Lanka after he cancelled his visit to India. The tech billionaire visited China and Indonesia after which he met with Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali. Tech billionaire Elon Musk arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar on Indonesia's Bali island.(AFP)

Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Media Division wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “During the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Indonesia, President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with @elonmusk to discuss the implementation of @Starlink in Sri Lanka.”

Jeevan Thondaman, Sri Lankan Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development who accompanied Ranil Wickremesinghe, posted, “President @RW_UNP met with @elonmusk today during his 2-day visit to Bali with me for the World Water Forum. President and Elon discussed Sri Lanka’s recovery, economic potential, and new opportunities for investment.”

He added, “Bringing connectivity to remote communities radically improves access to education and economic opportunities.”

Why Elon Musk cancelled his visit to India?

Elon Musk was scheduled to visit India on April 20-April 22 but cancelled it at the last moment. He said, “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year.”

Reports had then claimed that the Tesla CEO was expected to make big announcements during this visit to India which included $2-3 billion EV manufacturing facility and Starlink internet in the country. He was also expected to meet PM Modi and executives from several startups in New Delhi.