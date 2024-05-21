 Elon Musk is eyeing this India neighbour for Starlink internet service? - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Elon Musk is eyeing this India neighbour for Starlink internet service?

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Elon Musk visited China and Indonesia and he met with Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is looking to bring Starlink internet services to Sri Lanka after he cancelled his visit to India. The tech billionaire visited China and Indonesia after which he met with Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar on Indonesia's Bali island.(AFP)
Tech billionaire Elon Musk arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar on Indonesia's Bali island.(AFP)

Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Media Division wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “During the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Indonesia, President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with @elonmusk to discuss the implementation of @Starlink in Sri Lanka.”

Read more: Elon Musk launches Starlink satellite internet service in Indonesia

Jeevan Thondaman, Sri Lankan Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development who accompanied Ranil Wickremesinghe, posted, “President @RW_UNP met with @elonmusk today during his 2-day visit to Bali with me for the World Water Forum. President and Elon discussed Sri Lanka’s recovery, economic potential, and new opportunities for investment.”

He added, “Bringing connectivity to remote communities radically improves access to education and economic opportunities.”

Read more: Elon Musk's Neuralink to embed wires deeper in brain after problems in first patient?

Why Elon Musk cancelled his visit to India?

Elon Musk was scheduled to visit India on April 20-April 22 but cancelled it at the last moment. He said, “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year.”

Read more: Tesla may not give Elon Musk his $56 billion pay. He says, ‘did not ask for it…’

Reports had then claimed that the Tesla CEO was expected to make big announcements during this visit to India which included $2-3 billion EV manufacturing facility and Starlink internet in the country. He was also expected to meet PM Modi and executives from several startups in New Delhi.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Elon Musk is eyeing this India neighbour for Starlink internet service?

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
