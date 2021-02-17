Home / Business / Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding: Report
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding: Report

SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share, CNBC reported.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:27 AM IST
A full-size model of the Crew-1 spacecraft module sits near the launch pad as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen at launch complex 39A in the background at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 15. SpaceX’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. eastern time (0027 GMT on November 15), Reuters reported. (Gregg Newton / AFP)

Tesla boss Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an equity funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the financing.

SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share, CNBC reported.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

