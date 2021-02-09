EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with US on aircraft subsidies
Envoys from Britain and the European Union on Monday underscored their willingness to negotiate with the new U.S. government to quickly resolve a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies that has triggered tariffs on both sides.
EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told a trade conference the dispute had gone on far too long, and China - which provided 100% subsidies to its aircraft industry - could soon be flooding the global market, which would pose a bigger threat.
He said reaching an agreement and removing tariffs now in place on aircraft built by U.S. planemakers Boeing Co and Europe's Airbus, as well as a range of other goods, would provide a boost to markets and send a strong message to workers in an industry that has been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.