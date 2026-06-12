The government has exempted excise duty on up to 30% ethanol component in blended petrol, which, according to experts, will proportionately reduce India’s energy imports and may also improve margins of stressed fuel retailers as oil companies may not pass the benefit to the consumer.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri fills E85 fuel in a car in New Delhi. (ANI)

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According to a finance ministry’s notification related to the central excise on June 10, which contained four orders to exempt various elements of levies, the current waiver is applicable for four variants of ethanol-blended petrol (EBP) – 22% ethanol with 78% petrol (or E22), 25% or E25, 27% or E27 and 30% or E30.

The duty exemption is subject to conformity to quality standards specified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the notification said, which came into force from Wednesday.

Although the four EPB blends, as mentioned in the latest notification, have been exempted from the applicable central excise duties, appropriate central excise duties will be applicable on the petrol component and ethanol component will face appropriate Goods and Services Tax (GST).

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{{^usCountry}} “The objective is only to remove the deeming fiction under the central excise law that could otherwise result in levy of excise duty again upon the activity of blending of ethanol with petrol, thereby avoiding any incidence of double taxation,” one official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The objective is only to remove the deeming fiction under the central excise law that could otherwise result in levy of excise duty again upon the activity of blending of ethanol with petrol, thereby avoiding any incidence of double taxation,” one official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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There is no change in the central excise duty rate on petrol for domestic consumption, the official said. “The exemption has been provided on the same lines as is already existing for EBP blends such as E5, E10, E20 etc,” according to the official.

“Blending of ethanol with petrol at the depot level is theoretically a manufacturing activity which can be subject to excise duty,” a petroleum ministry’s official said.

Same clarification has been issued for higher blends and there is nothing new, the official said. “With higher BIS standards available, the same excise duty waiver has been extended to E22, 25,27 and E30,” the official said.

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“This is a preliminary prerequisite for eventually introducing higher blends but doesn’t convey anything about roll out of higher blends as of now as that will only be done after extensive testing and consultation,” according to the petroleum ministry official.

Bipin Sapra, tax partner at EY India said that the move by the government to expand excise exemption on EBP up to 30% ethanol content “strengthens India’s clean energy transition” efforts. “The move removes tax cascading, reduces crude oil consumption, supports flex-fuel adoption, and promotes a shift towards sustainable fuel consumption,” he said.