business

Export boom aids businesses, not farmers

In the financial year ended March 2021, the country exported farm produce worth nearly $42 billion, a growth of about 18%, on the back of a rise in global commodity prices, official statistics show.
By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Competitive pricing simply means Indian exporters were able to offer cheaper prices to international buyers than their rivals.(HT photo)

Rising agricultural exports from India, which shipped out a record 20 million tonne of foodgrains in 2020-21, have breathed new life into agribusinesses, but farmers say they have hardly gained because they had to sell cheap. The beneficiaries were large agricultural trading firms.

The current boom is nearly of the same level seen in 2013-14, when exports peaked. India’s farm exports grew five times from just $8.7 billion in 2004-05 to $42.6 billion during 2013-14. They then fell sharply to $33 billion in 2016-17 and have been muted since.

The country exported 17.72 million tonnes of rice till March 30. It also sold nearly 3 million tonnes of wheat and a similar amount of maize abroad.

A firming up of global sugar prices, good news for India, the world’s second largest producer of the sweetener, prompted the government on Thursday to cut the subsidy on sugar exports from 6,000 a tonne to 4,000.

Growing demand around the world for food staples such as rice, wheat and sugar are keeping Indian agriculture businesses and processing plants humming, as the pandemic began to ease in many nations. However, the issue is that farmers have gained the least.

International food commodity prices rose for the 11th consecutive month in April, with sugar and cereals “resuming their upward trend”, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on May 6. FAO’s Food Price Index in April rose 30.8% higher than its level in the same month last year. “A key reason for the surge of exports, especially in cereals, is that Indian produce has been very competitive (in terms of pricing) vis-à-vis countries like Australia and Thailand,” said Abhishek Agrawal of Comtrade, a commodities trading advisory firm.

Competitive pricing simply means Indian exporters were able to offer cheaper prices to international buyers than their rivals. Moreover, rice producer Thailand’s shipments fell due to the drought and Vietnam too had a smaller crop in 2020. Indian exporters filled the gap.

“Indian wheat is selling for about $280 a tonne (1000 kg), about 6% less than what competitors from Ukraine and Australia are asking,” said Vishal Tomar, who owns a wheat aggregator business in Indore.

This rate for wheat exports is nearly the same as the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs1975 a quintal (100kg). Analysts say this means the producer or farmer was likely paid much below MSP rates.

Sunil Singh, a farmer from Bihar’s Arariya district, said he sold wheat for 1600 a quintal. “That was the highest rate available,” he said over phone.

