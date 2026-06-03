FD vs Bonds: How a retiree with 30 lakh can generate Rs. 20,000 monthly income

For most retirees, fixed deposits are the default choice. They are simple, familiar, and easy to understand. But retirement planning today cannot rely only on safety.

Learn from a case study on blending fixed deposits, bonds, and mutual funds to meet financial needs today and in the future.

The cost of living rises every year. Medical expenses usually increase with age. Life expectancy is also improving, which means retirement savings may need to last for 20 to 30 years, or even longer.

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This is why a retiree needs three things from a portfolio: regular income, emergency liquidity, and long-term growth.

Let us understand this through a simple case study.

The case study: Mr Sharma’s ₹ 50 lakh corpus

Mr Sharma is 62 years old and has retired with a corpus of ₹50 lakh. He wants to generate around ₹20,000 per month"> ₹20,000 per month to support household expenses, medical costs, insurance premiums, and other day-to-day needs.

At the same time, he does not want his entire corpus to sit in low-growth products. What costs ₹20,000 today may cost much more 10 or 15 years later. So, his retirement portfolio must also have a growth element.

Why FDs alone may not be enough

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{{^usCountry}} Let us assume 5-year deposit rates for senior citizens are around 6.8 percent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let us assume 5-year deposit rates for senior citizens are around 6.8 percent. {{/usCountry}}

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If Mr Sharma invests the full ₹50 lakh in FDs, he may earn around ₹3.4 lakh per year, or about ₹28,333 per month before tax. This appears comfortable because his monthly target is ₹20,000.

But there are three issues.

First, FD interest is taxable as per the investor’s income tax slab. Second, FD rates may be lower when the deposit matures and has to be renewed. Third, FDs may not provide enough long-term growth to beat inflation over a long retirement period.

This does not mean retirees should avoid FDs. However, relying entirely on FDs may limit the portfolio's ability to preserve purchasing power over time.

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This is where bonds can play a useful role. High-quality bonds can offer predictable income and, in some cases, higher yields than bank deposits, while helping retirees diversify their income sources. They can complement FDs rather than replace them.

So, the better question is not “FD or bonds?” It is: how can a retiree combine bonds for income, FDs for safety, and mutual funds for growth?

FD vs bond calculation

To generate ₹20,000 per month, Mr Sharma needs ₹2.4 lakh per year.

Investment option Assumed annual return Corpus needed for ₹ 2.4 lakh annual income Monthly income on ₹ 30 lakh What it means Senior citizen FD 6.8% ₹35.3 lakh {{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}} ₹17,000 ₹ 30 lakh may fall short of the monthly income target AAA and AA bond portfolio 8% ₹30 lakh ₹20,000 Can meet the income target with ₹ 30 lakh

The table shows why bonds can be useful for retirement income. At 6.8 percent, Mr Sharma would need around ₹35.3 lakh in FDs to generate ₹20,000 per month before tax. But with a AAA and AA bond portfolio yielding 8 percent, he can generate the same income with ₹30 lakh.

This leaves ₹20 lakh available for emergency needs, liquidity, and growth.

A balanced retirement portfolio

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Instead of putting the full ₹50 lakh in FDs, Mr Sharma can divide his corpus across different needs.

Allocation Amount Assumed return Purpose AAA and AA bonds ₹30 lakh 8% Generate ₹ 20,000 monthly income Bank FDs ₹5 lakh 6.8% Emergency fund Savings account ₹2 lakh Low return Immediate liquidity Growth mutual fund ₹13 lakh 10% Long-term growth

In this structure, bonds become the income engine. Jiraaf makes it easier for individual investors to invest in bonds through its transparent digital platform, where they can explore listed bond opportunities, compare yields and tenures, and access key issuer details before investing.

While bonds provide regular income, the FDs and savings account provide liquidity and comfort. The growth mutual fund helps the portfolio fight inflation over time.

How the income works

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If Mr Sharma invests ₹30 lakh in AAA and AA bonds at an assumed yield of 8 percent, the annual income will be ₹2.4 lakh. This works out to ₹20,000 per month before tax.

This meets his income requirement without using the entire ₹50 lakh corpus.

The remaining ₹20 lakh is used more strategically: ₹5 lakh in FDs for emergencies, ₹2 lakh in a savings account for immediate needs, and ₹13 lakh in a growth mutual fund for the long term.

Why balance matters

A retirement portfolio has two jobs: generate income today and protect purchasing power for tomorrow.

Bonds can handle the first job. In Mr Sharma’s case, ₹30 lakh in AAA and AA bonds at an assumed 8 percent yield can generate ₹2.4 lakh a year, or ₹20,000 per month before tax.

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But expenses will rise over time. If monthly spending of ₹20,000 grows by 6 percent annually, it may become nearly ₹36,000 in 10 years and about ₹64,000 in 20 years.

This is where the growth mutual fund helps. It is not meant for monthly withdrawals today. Its role is to stay invested and grow over the long term.

At an assumed 10 percent return, Mr Sharma’s ₹13 lakh growth mutual fund allocation can grow to around ₹20.9 lakh in 5 years, ₹33.7 lakh in 10 years, and ₹54.3 lakh in 15 years.

Simply put, bonds provide income for today. Growth products help prepare for tomorrow.

Risk must be managed carefully

Bonds are not the same as FDs. A bank FD is covered by deposit insurance up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank. While Secured Corporate bonds are secured by underlying collateral, they do carry higher risk than FDs.

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This is why retirees should focus on higher credit rated AAA and AA bonds. They should check credit rating, issuer quality, repayment record, security cover, tenure, coupon frequency, and liquidity before investing.

Growth mutual funds also carry market risk. The equity allocation should be treated as a long-term investment, not as a source of monthly income.

The bottom line

For a retiree with ₹50 lakh, the goal should not be only regular income. The portfolio should also provide emergency liquidity and long-term growth.

In Mr Sharma’s case, ₹30 lakh in AAA and AA bonds at an assumed 8 percent yield can generate ₹20,000 per month before tax. ₹5 lakh in FDs and ₹2 lakh in a savings account provide safety and liquidity. The remaining ₹13 lakh in a growth mutual fund gives the portfolio a chance to grow as expenses rise.

The money you retire with must not only pay today’s bills. It must also support tomorrow’s cost of living.