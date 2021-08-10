Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Fed up with ‘no cash’ in nearest ATMs? Banks to pay fines from October
business

Fed up with ‘no cash’ in nearest ATMs? Banks to pay fines from October

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated all the banks to submit system-generated statements on the downtime of ATMs due to the non-replenishment of cash.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 08:58 PM IST
The scheme will come into effect starting October 1, 2021, under which banks will attract a penalty of 10,000.(Indranil Bhoumik/Mint/ Representational Image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all banks and White Label ATM operators to ensure timely replenishment of ATMs to avoid cash-outs or else face penalties. Asking chairmen, managing directors and CEOs of all banks to strengthen their systems to monitor the availability of cash in ATMs, RBI said in a letter that ATM operations affected by cash-outs lead to non-availability of cash and cause avoidable inconvenience to the public.

“It has, therefore, been decided that the banks/ White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) shall strengthen their systems/ mechanisms to monitor availability of cash in ATMs and ensure timely replenishment to avoid cash-outs,” the chief general manager-in-charge wrote.

The letter further stated that “[a]ny non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously and shall attract monetary penalty as stipulated in the “Scheme of Penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs” in the Annex.”

The scheme will come into effect starting October 1, 2021, under which banks will attract a penalty of 10,000 for the non-availability of cash in any ATM for more than 10 hours in a month. For similar cash-out situations at White Label ATMs (WLA), banks meeting the cash requirement of the particular WLA would be fined. The bank, however, at its discretion, may recover the penalty from the WLA operator, said the RBI.

The central bank has mandated all the banks to submit system-generated statements on the downtime of ATMs due to non-replenishment of cash to the Issue Department of RBI under whose jurisdiction these ATMs are located. The banks have to submit the statements within five days of the following month.

In the case of WLAOs, the banks which are meeting their cash requirement shall furnish a separate statement on behalf of WLAOs on cash-out of such ATMs due to non-replenishment of cash, as per the scheme formulated to ensure that sufficient cash is available to the public through ATMs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
atms reserve bank of india
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP