Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds first pre-budget meeting with economists

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired the first pre-Budget consultation with leading economists for the Union Budget 2027-28 to gather inputs from different stakeholders ahead of the next financial year's Budget.

The consultation is part of the government's annual pre-Budget exercise. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser and senior officials of the department.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read I Finance firms can’t use goons to seize vehicles over loan default: Allahabad HC

Consultations from sector representatives

The consultation is part of the government's annual pre-Budget exercise, through which it seeks suggestions and inputs from various sections of the economy to help shape the priorities and proposals for the upcoming Union Budget.

The discussions with economists are among the first steps in the process, which will include consultations with representatives from industry, trade unions, state governments and the social sector.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} These meetings provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share their views on the country's economic priorities and highlight areas that may require attention in the upcoming Budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These meetings provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share their views on the country's economic priorities and highlight areas that may require attention in the upcoming Budget. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The inputs gathered during these consultations help the government assess different perspectives while preparing the Budget. The discussions also allow experts and representatives from various sectors to place their suggestions before the Finance Ministry.

Views before finalising proposals

The consultation with economists marks the start of a wider series of discussions that will take place as the government prepares the Union Budget 2027-28.

The annual exercise is aimed at gathering views from different stakeholders before the Finance Ministry finalises the Budget proposals. Economists, industry representatives and other participants are invited to share their assessment of the economy and their expectations from the government's financial roadmap.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027, which falls on a Monday. The Economic Survey, which provides an assessment of the country's economic performance and outlook, is likely to be presented on January 29 or January 31, 2027.

Also Read I UP civic bodies face financial test to unlock central grants under 16th Finance Commission

With the first consultation now underway, the government has formally begun the process of seeking stakeholder inputs for the next Budget. Further meetings with different groups are expected to form part of the exercise in the coming period.