First Abu Dhabi Bank denies interest in acquiring stake in Yes Bank: Report

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC denied reports that it is evaluating any possible offer for a stake in Yes Bank, news agency Reuters reported. The clarification came after Bloomberg reported that First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC is interesting in buying a roughly $5 billion stake in Yes Bank.
It also claimed that Yes Bank stake sale has drawn interest from Japan, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The report also said that it remains unclear how strong their appetite for a deal is and whether they will proceed.