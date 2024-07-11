 TCS share price rises ahead of Q1 results: What brokerages said on the stock - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TCS share price rises ahead of Q1 results: What brokerages said on the stock

ByHT News Desk
Jul 11, 2024 11:19 AM IST

TCS share price: The stock opened at ₹3944.65 against its previous close of ₹3909.90. It then rose 1.8 per cent to the level of ₹3,979.90.

TCS share price rose almost 2 per cent in early trade on BSE today (July 11) ahead of the company's April-June quarter earnings. The stock opened at 3944.65 against its previous close of 3909.90. It then rose 1.8 per cent to the level of 3,979.90.

TCS Share price: TCS share price rose nearly 2 per cent on the BSE.(Bloomberg)
TCS Share price: TCS share price rose nearly 2 per cent on the BSE.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Reliance Jio IPO listing likely in 2025 at $112 billion valuation: Jefferies

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that it expects TCS to report 1.6 per cent QoQ growth in CC (constant currency) owing to deal scale-up including the BSNL deal. PAT might drop 2.9 per cent QoQ but rise 9.2 per cent YoY and EBIT margin may contract by 150 bps QoQ due to wage hikes in Q1FY25, the brokerage said, adding, “The deal pipeline should remain healthy. Outlook on near-term demand & pricing environment, BFSI, and deal wins are key monitorables.”

Read more: Sahaj Solar IPO opens today: All you need to know before subscribing to the issue

Kotak Institutional Equities said that it expects weak revenues in financial services and telecom, wage revision and a likely decline in utilisation rates may shrink the EBIT margin by 140 bps QoQ.

Read more: Yes Bank shares gain after Moody's revises outlook from 'stable' to 'positive'

"Focus will be on TCS's ability to leverage its strengths in 'Run' spends and outperform on revenue growth in FY25E. TCS has also won quite a few mega deals, which can contribute to nearly 2.5 per cent growth in FY25E," Kotak said, adding, “We expect investor focus on (1) the outlook in financial services vertical and any loss of share to insourcing at large clients, (2) the state of spending in the impacted North America market and financial services, hi-tech and telecom verticals, (3) pipeline of deals, (4) state of discretionary spending and what would it take to revive the same, (5) the impact of GCC ramp-up on the growth of companies, and (6) levers to defend and increase margins.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / TCS share price rises ahead of Q1 results: What brokerages said on the stock
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On