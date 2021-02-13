First since pandemic: Railways cumulative freight revenue rose past FY-20 fiscal

For the first time post the spread of Covid-19, Indian Railway's cumulative freight revenue surged past previous fiscal and stood at ₹98,068.45 crore from April to February in FY 2020-21 compared to ₹97,342.14 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2019-20.

According to the national transporter, on a month to month basis as well, in first 12 days of February, the railways has overtaken the freight revenue figures in last year by 5 per cent.

On a monthly basis, railway freight revenue has surged ₹206 crore ahead in February 21 compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the estimates, freight revenue of the Railways stood at ₹4,571 crore for the first 12 days of February as compared to ₹4,365 crore for the same period last fiscal.

Incidentally, loading is also ahead by almost 8 per cent as compared to corresponding period last year.

"The railways has achieved this turnaround due to an extraordinary set of new initiatives being taken in improving business development, incentives, speed and customisation.

"It may be noted that freight loading has been showing higher figures since August 20 as compared to corresponding period of previous financial year. This is for the first time post Covid lockdown that freight revenue for the month has also been showing higher estimates as compared to last corresponding," the statement said.