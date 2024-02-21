 Flipkart in talks to buy Reliance-backed Dunzo? ‘Yet to materialize as…’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Flipkart in talks to buy Reliance-backed Dunzo? ‘Yet to materialize as…’

Flipkart in talks to buy Reliance-backed Dunzo? ‘Yet to materialize as…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 07:34 AM IST

The major point of contention are the complexities surrounding Dunzo's ownership structure, the report said.

Walmart-backed Flipkart held discussions over acquiring the on-demand delivery platform Dunzo, TechCrunch reported. Talks are still ongoing, three people familiar with the matter said as per the report. The major point of contention are the complexities surrounding Dunzo's ownership structure, the report said. This has impeded the two parties from coming to an understanding over a deal, it added.

A worker at Flipkart, a leading e-commerce firm in India, pulls a cart full of items inside its fulfilment centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
A worker at Flipkart, a leading e-commerce firm in India, pulls a cart full of items inside its fulfilment centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)

The report claimed, “The previously unreported talks are still ongoing, all three sources said. The acquisition talks follow a turbulent year at Dunzo, which has been struggling to raise cash and make staff payroll. Dunzo, which has raised about $500 million to date, has ceded much of the hyperlocal delivery market to upstarts Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato’s BlinkIt in recent quarters.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The retail arm of Reliance Industries, which picked up a 26% stake in Dunzo in 2022 for $200 million, has not approved the deal yet. Although, Dunzo refuted the report and termed it “hearsay”.

Read more: SEBI finds $241 million ‘missing’ from Zee Entertainment's accounts: Report

Dunzo said, “We are on path to free cash flow break even in the month of March’24 and we have not had any conversation with any player for an acquisition of the business.”

The report said, "The deal has yet to materialize as at least two players scramble to iron out the terms. Flipkart, owned by Walmart, is skeptical about precisely what it would be able to take over if it were to acquire Dunzo, which has several IP relationships with Reliance Retail, India’s largest retail chain. Reliance Retail, the largest investor in Dunzo, has also not approved the deal."

Dunzo has also held talks with multiple companies for an acquisition, including Tata and Zomato, the report added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On