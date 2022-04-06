Food delivery apps Zomato, Swiggy down in several cities in India due to ‘technical snag’

Food delivery applications Zomato and Swiggy on Wednesday reported outages across several cities. Both companies tweeted to annoyed Twitter users and assured them that their respective teams are working to fix what Zomato called a 'technical snag'.

“We apologize for the long delay we are currently facing due to a technical glitch. This is not usual with us and our best minds are working on it to resolve it at the earliest. Please bear with us. If your issue doesn't get resolved please reach out to us and we will be happy to help,” Swiggy said.

Zomato said it is facing a "temporary glitch" and that its app will be "up and running soon".

"Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon," Zomato's statement read.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collecting status reports from various sources, including user-submitted issues, showed as many as 3,030 reports of outages for Zomato in India at 2pm. The number of outages for Swiggy at the same time was recorded at 789.

