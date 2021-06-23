Former Infosys CEO to head task force, help govt in major bureaucratic reforms

The government on Wednesday appointed former Infosys CEO SD Shibu Lal as chairperson of a three-member task force which will assist in bringing major bureaucratic reforms through "Mission Karmayogi".

The personnel ministry order confirmed the three-member task force will include Govind Iyer, consultant at global management consulting group Egon Zehnder, and Pankaj Bansal, co-founder and Group CEO of HR tech company PeopleStrong.

Adil Zainulbhai, chairman designate, capacity building commission, department of personnel and training (DoPT) will be a special invitee to the discussions of the task force, the order said.

Mission Karmayogi is the Centre's approved capacity building programme aimed at training civil services with a transformational shift from rule based training to role-based capacity development of all civil services in the country. The programme also aims to enhance citizen experience for government services and improve the availability of a competent workforce.

According to the ministry order, the task force will be free to constitute working groups, co-opt additional members/experts/special invitees, and consult national and international leaders in the field.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely Karmayogi Bharat, would be set up as a not-for-profit company to effectively roll out this competency-driven mission. It will be set up under section 8 of Companies Act, 2013 as a 100% government-owned entity, the order said.

The SPV will be responsible to deliver and manage design, implement, enhance and manage a digital platform and infrastructure, manage and deliver competency assessment services, and manage the governance of telemetry data and ensure the provision of monitoring and evaluation, it said.

“It has been decided to constitute a task force comprising leading experts to draw a clear road map for the guidance and operationalisation of the ‘Karmayogi Bharat’, the SPV,” the order said.

The task force shall submit its recommendations on organisational structure for the SPV aligning its vision, mission and functions; policy frameworks for HR, compensation, IT, procurement and oversight functions, and staffing plans for top management including board members and key personnel with panels of potential candidates.

The task force is expected to complete its work within a period of six months from the date of its constitution and submit its recommendations in the form of periodic/interim reports in respect of various terms assigned to it, the Personnel Ministry order said.

With inputs from PTI