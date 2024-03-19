Fostering Inclusivity: TATA Starbucks' strategic initiatives for workplace equality

Fostering inclusivity has become a cornerstone for organizations striving to cultivate thriving and dynamic work environments. Nabamita Banerjee, the head of Human Resources at TATA Starbucks, shared her views on the essence of inclusivity and talked about the strategic initiatives undertaken by TATA Starbucks to champion diversity and gender equality within its ranks. HT Image

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview with Hindustan Times:

What are your views on inclusivity in any workplace and how do you define it?

Inclusion for me is about embracing diversity and fostering an environment where every voice is heard, valued, and respected. At TATA Starbucks, our focus has always been to create a culture where our partners feel empowered to bring their authentic selves to work, contributing to a collective sense of belonging and shared purpose. We are always investing in the wellbeing of our partners and remain committed to empowering a diverse workforce.

According to you, how can leadership foster an inclusive work environment, especially for women in the organisation?

Leadership plays a crucial role in cultivating an inclusive work environment that prioritizes the needs and experiences of all employees. Leadership commitment is reflected in the organisation's mission, values, and daily practices, embodying a dedicated effort to foster gender equality and diversity companywide. Through consistent communication and visible actions, TATA Starbucks instils confidence and trust among our women partners, affirming that their voices are heard and valued within the organization.

Tata Starbucks invests in the well-being of partners with industry-leading benefits by empowering its diverse partners and creating equitable development opportunities. The company is proud to report that over a third of our current partners have been promoted within the organization. Tata Starbucks takes pride in fostering an inclusive workforce where gender pay equity stands at 100%.

What initiatives or programs do you currently have in place to promote diversity and inclusion within your organization?



At TATA Starbucks, our partners are at the core of our business, and we have established an array of diverse and inclusive initiatives within the company. With an aspiration of achieving 40% women representation by 2028, we have already established 30 stores in India managed entirely by women partners. This aligns with our vision of having 10% of Starbucks locations solely operated by women nationwide.



What steps do you think organizations can take to create a safe and supportive environment for employees?

Creating a safe and supportive environment is essential for fostering employee well-being and engagement, entailing policies related to diversity, workplace wellness, and conflict resolution. Encouraging a healthy work-life balance, providing comprehensive support resources, and promoting diversity and inclusion initiatives are imperative. To ensure safety and security, we became the only QSR brand in India to provide transportation facilities to female employees traveling back home post-night shifts. As a brand centered on our partners, we are dedicated to investing in enhancing the partner experience and improving employee benefits. At TATA Starbucks we are dedicated to ensuring our employees feel well-rested, valued, respected, and empowered to contribute to the workplace. Being the brand that pioneered the implementation of a company-wide five-day workweek for all partners in India, we aim to set a benchmark for employee welfare in the country.