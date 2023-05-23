Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices continue to fluctuate in NCR, UP today; check rates

Petrol, diesel prices continue to fluctuate in NCR, UP today; check rates

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Fuel cost remains largely steady in major cities of India.

Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh continues to fluctuate on the second day of this week. However, the costs of one litre of both fuels have largely remained steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision of fuel prices was done.

Check out petrol-diesel prices today.(File)

Cost of one litre of petrol in Gurugram is 97.18 as opposed to 97.04 yesterday and one litre of diesel cost raised to 90.05 Similarly, one litre petrol price has raised to 97, and diesel cost to 90.14 today in Noida.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Lucknow 96.62 89.81
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.63 94.27
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Trivandrum 110.02 98.80
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Jaipur 108.48 92.72
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
diesel prices national capital region petrol prices uttar pradesh fuel price petrol rates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP