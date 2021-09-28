Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel prices go up after months: Check latest rates in your city

In Delhi, petrol rates reached ₹101.39 per litre with a hike of ₹0.20, while diesel rose by ₹0.25 for the second consecutive day to touch ₹89.57 per litre.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Diesel price has increased by nearly 70 paise in four days.(HT File Photo)

Prices of fuel rose across the nation on Tuesday for the first time since July as the international oil rate soared to a record three-year high crossing the $80 a barrel mark.

In Delhi, petrol rates reached 101.39 per litre with a hike of 0.20, while diesel rose by 0.25 for the second consecutive day to touch 89.57 per litre.

The price of petrol in Mumbai rose to 107.47 per litre after a hike of 0.21, while diesel was being sold at 97.21 per litre after an increase of 0.27. Petrol in Kolkata touched 101. 87 per litre after an increase of 0.25, while diesel sold at 92.67 a litre, following a rise of Rs. 0.25 for the third consecutive day.

In Chennai, petrol was priced at 99.15 following a hike of 0.19, while diesel touched 94.17 a litre, an increase of Rs. 0.24 for the second consecutive day.

Diesel price has increased by nearly 70 paise in four days.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. The difference in fuel prices in cities is due to various local VAT factors, freight charges and other taxes.

Fuel prices in other cities:

1. Pune: Petrol prices – 107.02 per litre; Diesel prices – 95.30 per litre.

2. Bengaluru: Petrol prices – 104.92 per litre; Diesel prices – 95.06 per litre.

3. Hyderabad: Petrol prices – 105.48 per litre; Diesel prices – 97.74 per litre.

4. Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.73 per litre; Diesel prices – 90.17 per litre.

5. Chandigarh: Petrol prices 97.61 per litre; Diesel prices – 89.31 per litre.

6. Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – 99.15 per litre; Diesel prices – 90.29 per litre.

