Fuel prices hike for 7th time in July, petrol over 100/litre in 18 states/UTs

Fuel prices across India once again saw an upward jump on Saturday after remaining stable on Friday. In many cities, the price of petrol on Saturday breached the ₹100-mark. This is the seventh hike in fuel prices in July and the 39th hike since May 4.

The latest price notification issued by oil retailers showed petrol in Delhi got costlier by 35 paise while diesel increased by 26 paise. The price of petrol in the national capital now stands at ₹100.91 per litre while diesel costs ₹89.88 per litre.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel per litre are at ₹106.93 and ₹97.46 respectively. In Kolkata, petrol touched ₹101.01 per litre while diesel costs ₹92.97 for each litre.

Petrol in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal is being sold at ₹109.24 per litre while diesel is priced at ₹98.67. According to a report by Livemint, Bhopal in May became the first city in India to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In Delhi and Kolkata, the petrol price went over the ₹100-mark on Wednesday.

As of now, petrol is over ₹100 in 18 states and Union Territories (UTs)- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal and Nagaland, the Livemint report added.

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel in some of the major cities of the country:

Delhi: Price of petrol- ₹100.91 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹89.88 per litre

Mumbai: Price of petrol- ₹106.93 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹97.46 per litre

Kolkata: Price of petrol- ₹101.01 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹92.97 per litre

Bhopal: Price of petrol- ₹109.24 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹98.67 per litre

Chennai: Price of petrol- ₹101.67 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹94.39 per litre

Hyderabad: Price of petrol- ₹104.86 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹97.96 per litre

Jaipur: Price of petrol- ₹107.74 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹99.02 per litre