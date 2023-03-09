Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel prices on March 9: Check rates in your city

Updated on Mar 09, 2023 09:50 AM IST

Petrol and diesel rates today: Prices differ from state to state because of a number of variables, such as the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied, freight costs, municipal taxes, etc.

The petrol rate in Delhi is currently 96.72 per litre. (File)
ByHT News Desk

Continuing an eight-month trend of price stability, the cost of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged on Thursday. Delhi charges 96.72 for a litre of petrol and 89.62 for a litre of diesel. Petrol costs 106.31 per litre in Bombay, while diesel costs 94.27 per litre. The most recent nationwide adjustment was made on May 21 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who lowered the excise fee on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

Prices differ from state to state because of a number of variables, such as the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied, freight costs, municipal taxes, etc.

CityPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
JAIPUR 108.57  93.80
CHENNAI 102.73  94.33
BENGALURU 101.94  87.89
KOLKATA 106.03  92.76
PATNA 107.24  94.04

Every day, the oil companies update the prices of petrol and diesel. Previously, fuel prices were revised every 15 days. In 2014, Centre deregulated the price of petroland diesel. As of 2017, the cost of fuel is updated every day.

