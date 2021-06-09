Fuel prices today: Petrol, diesel hiked again on Wednesday, reach record high. Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in India increased once again on Wednesday, i.e. June 9, 2021, becoming more expensive by 25 paise each in the domestic market after two days. Petrol price in Delhi touched ₹95.56 per litre on Wednesday, while diesel was selling for ₹86.47 in the national capital, informed the state-run oil company earlier this day.

Petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise per litre prices on June 7 (Monday), following which the fuel rates remained stable for June 8 (Tuesday), before being hiked up once again today (June 9, Wednesday). Before today's hike in petrol and diesel rates, petrol was being sold for ₹95.31 per litre and diesel for ₹86.22 per litre in the national capital throughout the last two days.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across some major cities in India on Wednesday:

Petrol price in Delhi: ₹95.56 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: ₹86.47 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: ₹95.52 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: ₹89.32 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: ₹101.76 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: ₹93.85 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: ₹96.94 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: ₹91.15 per litre

The hike in petrol and diesel prices has been deemed alarming by many, as the petrol rate in a major financial hub -- Mumbai -- had already crossed ₹100 per litre earlier this week, and experienced a further increase in price on Wednesday. Petrol was being sold for ₹101.52 per litre in Mumbai before today's hike, according to the state-run oil company's website.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to come down anytime soon. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, said earlier this week that this was "not the right time" to discuss a tax cat in petrol and diesel rates since the government's income has come down drastically due to the increase in expenditure on the health sector.

He said that since the expenditure on welfare activities and essential investment cannot be compromised upon, the discussion to introduce a tax cut in petrol and diesel prices cannot be raised. The Union petroleum minister, however, said that the final decision to introduce such a tax relief rests on the GST council.