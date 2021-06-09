Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Fuel prices today: Petrol, diesel hiked again on Wednesday, reach record high. Check latest rates in your city
business

Fuel prices today: Petrol, diesel hiked again on Wednesday, reach record high. Check latest rates in your city

Fuel prices today: Petrol price in Delhi touched ₹95.56 per litre on Wednesday, while diesel was selling for ₹86.47 in the national capital. Before today's hike, the fuel rates in India had remained stable for two days.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today: Here are the petrol and diesel prices across some major cities in India on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Fuel rates in India have reached a record high after today's hike. (File Photo)

Petrol and diesel prices in India increased once again on Wednesday, i.e. June 9, 2021, becoming more expensive by 25 paise each in the domestic market after two days. Petrol price in Delhi touched 95.56 per litre on Wednesday, while diesel was selling for 86.47 in the national capital, informed the state-run oil company earlier this day.

Petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise per litre prices on June 7 (Monday), following which the fuel rates remained stable for June 8 (Tuesday), before being hiked up once again today (June 9, Wednesday). Before today's hike in petrol and diesel rates, petrol was being sold for 95.31 per litre and diesel for 86.22 per litre in the national capital throughout the last two days.

Also Read: Petrol in Delhi over Rs. 95/litre, above Rs. 100/litre in six states | Fuel hike

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across some major cities in India on Wednesday:

Petrol price in Delhi: 95.56 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: 86.47 per litre

-

Petrol price in Kolkata: 95.52 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: 89.32 per litre

-

Petrol price in Mumbai: 101.76 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: 93.85 per litre

-

Petrol price in Chennai: 96.94 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: 91.15 per litre

-

The hike in petrol and diesel prices has been deemed alarming by many, as the petrol rate in a major financial hub -- Mumbai -- had already crossed 100 per litre earlier this week, and experienced a further increase in price on Wednesday. Petrol was being sold for 101.52 per litre in Mumbai before today's hike, according to the state-run oil company's website.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to come down anytime soon. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, said earlier this week that this was "not the right time" to discuss a tax cat in petrol and diesel rates since the government's income has come down drastically due to the increase in expenditure on the health sector.

He said that since the expenditure on welfare activities and essential investment cannot be compromised upon, the discussion to introduce a tax cut in petrol and diesel prices cannot be raised. The Union petroleum minister, however, said that the final decision to introduce such a tax relief rests on the GST council.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol price petrol diesel price hike petrol prices in mumbai petrol rates petrol diesel rates bharat petroleum corporation diesel prices diesel at record rs
TRENDING NEWS

Giant white drone sculpture appears in New York City. Artist shares intent

Google honours Hollywood icon Shirley Temple with an animated doodle

This resting position of Florida manatees closely resembles a supernova remnant

Love singing along to Bollywood songs? This video may seem highly relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP