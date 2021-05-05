Fuel rates hiked again: Petrol by 19 paise/litre, diesel by 21 paise/litre

State-run oil companies raised petrol price by 19 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise on Wednesday, the second hike in a row, signalling restoration of upward price movement after assembly polls.

Cumulatively, pump prices of petrol jumped by 35 paise a litre in two days and diesel by 39 paise after fuel rate hikes were paused for 66 days since February 27, a day after the Election Commission announced elections in four states and one Union Territory.

Automobile fuels are expected to become costlier further for two reasons – recovery of past revenue losses (because price hike was suspended for about two months), and surging international crude oil rates, two executives of public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) said requesting anonymity.

With the latest rate hike, petrol is sold at ₹90.74 per litre and diesel at ₹81.12 a litre in Delhi pumps. Fuel rates vary across the country due to varying state levies. Fuel rates in India is also high because of Central and state taxes. Central and state levies account for the chunk of the retail price of fuel -- in Delhi for instance, Central levies account for over 36% of petrol’s retail price, and state levies 23% but given the parlous state of the economy, especially in the midst of the raging second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic, it is unlikely that those will be reduced. Indeed, the Centre’s move to raise excise even as global oil prices crashed last year, helped boost government revenues.

HT wrote on April 28 that fuel rates would move north after polls and their pump prices would start seeing small increments as state-run fuel retailers had been losing about ₹3 a litre on sale of the fuel because of higher international oil rates and depreciation of rupee against the dollar.

Benchmark Brent crude jumped more than seven-week high at $69.78 during the intraday trade on Wednesday on a stronger fuel demand prospect in the US. According to Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India’s average cost of crude oil import, also known as Indian basket, jumped 9% in a month at ₹4,921.20 per barrel on Tuesday, highest since June 2019 ( ₹4,936.94 per barrel). India imports over 80% of crude it processes and pays in dollar. The Indian basket factors in both international oil price and the exchange rate.

The government deregulated the pricing of petrol on June 26, 2010 and diesel on October 19, 2014. Accordingly, state-run retailers are free to change pump prices every day. While prices of petrol and diesel had been reduced marginally (four times) since February 27 after assembly polls were announced, there had not been any upward price movement during the 66-day period. The last price reduction had taken place on April 15. Public sector retailers — IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL)— control almost 90% of the domestic fuel retail market.

