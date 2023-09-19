Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today

Stock markets are closed on Tuesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange holidays list, Trading on the equities segment will not take place on September 19. As per the list released by the BSE, there will be no action in the currency derivative segment and electronic gold receipts (ECR) too. Trading in commodity derivative segment will remain closed in the morning session (9am to 5 pm) but will resume in the evening session i.e 5 pm to 11:30 pm/11: 55 pm. Ganesh Chaturthi is the only trading holiday at the BSE and NSE in September this year. The next stock market holiday is next month on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The previous trading holiday was on Independence Day on August 15. In November, the stock markets will be closed on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada (November 14) and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 27). The last trading holiday of 2023 will be on Christmas, i.e December 25.The Sensex declined by around 242 points on Monday as profit taking in metal, banking and telecom shares amid weak global trends dragged down the benchmark index from record high levels.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 241.79 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 67,596.84 in a volatile trading. During the day, it declined by 305.8 points or 0.45 per cent to a low of 67,532.83.

Retreating from its all-time high, the broader Nifty closed at 20,133.30, down by 59.05 points or 0.29 per cent, as 26 of its constituents closed in the red while 24 advanced.Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank fell the most by 1.98 per cent. Bharti Airtel (1.71 per cent), Infosys (1.4 per cent), Tata Steel (1.21 per cent), UltraTech Cement (1.19 per cent), Wipro (1.17 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.02 per cent), Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were the major laggards.(With PTI inputs)

