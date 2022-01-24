Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Go First airline's Twitter handle hacked: Report

Published on Jan 24, 2022 10:16 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The Twitter handle of Go First airline was hacked on Monday evening with the person who gained unauthorised access to the account writing posts such as "Amazing" and "Great Job".

In a statement, the Go First spokesperson confirmed that the airline's official twitter account has been compromised.

The airline's handle tweeted lines such as "Amazing" and "Great Job" at around 8.25 pm on Monday.

The spokesperson said: "All the concerned teams are investigating the matter to restore and gain control (of the account) at the earliest."

The airline's team is working closely with Twitter to address the issue, the spokesperson noted.

Go First is committed to provide secure, safe and efficient service/information to it passengers at all times, the spokesperson said. Go First was previously known as GoAir. 

