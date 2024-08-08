Godrej Industries increases hiring and introduces new policies for talent retention: Report

Godrej Industries Group has been increasing hiring across its business divisions including financial services (Godrej Capital), real estate (Godrej Properties), and agriculture (Godrej Agrovet), the Economic Times reported, quoting Sumit Mitra, head Group HR and Corporate Services, who added that the company has also introduced new policies for talent retention. The attrition rate of the Godrej group is down to 14% in 2024-25 (till July 31) from 15% in 2023-24 and 18% in 2022-23 (Image credit: Godrej Industries)

What are the roles that Godrej Industries is hiring for?

A large portion of the hiring will be for roles including new technology, digital and R&D, according to the report.

What is the attrition rate at Godrej Industries?

The attrition rate of the Godrej group, or the rate at which employees leave the organization over a specific period of time without being immediately replaced is down to 14% in the financial year 2024-25 (till July 31) from 15% in 2023-24 and 18% in 2022-23.

This hiring spree comes at a time when the promoters of the group, the Godrej family is undergoing a split in ownership.

"We try to hire locally for our manufacturing and sales teams because then it becomes much more sustainable and by definition these are spread across Tier 2, tier 3 cities," the report quoted Mitra as saying. "We are putting up a large FMCG factory in semi-rural Tamil Nadu (outside Chennai) and we have been running recruitment drives there. We are expanding in Gwalior. We're setting up a new factory in Agri near Nashik," he said.

What are the new employee incentive policies at Godrej Industries?

The new employee incentive policies include an elder care policy where employees can take up to two weeks of paid leave for taking care of the elderly members of their family, and the expansion of the childcare policy for primary and secondary caregivers.

