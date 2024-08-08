Maruti Suzuki recalls 2,555 Alto K10s due to steering box defect, how to check if your car is affected

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced a recall of 2,555 Alto K10 cars because of a suspected defect in the vehicle's steering gear box, which could affect the vehicle's steerability. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced a recall of 2,555 Alto K10 cars due to a suspected steering box defect

The automaker has advised customers of the affected vehicles to not drive or use them till the part is replaced.

How to check if your vehicle is affected?

Go to the 'Important Customer Info' section of the Maruti Suzuki official website and enter the chassis number of your vehicle to know if your vehicle has been affected and needs replacement of the part.

Maruti Suzuki's authorised dealer workshops will also contact affected vehicle owners and the part will be replaced, free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki's prior recalls this year

In March this year, The automaker had also announced a recall of 11,851 units of the Baleno and 4,190 units of the WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019 and Nov 1, 2019, due to a possible defect in the fuel pump motor, which in a some cases, could lead to engine stalling or starting issues.

