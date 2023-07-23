Gold and silver price on July 23: Check latest rates in your city today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Jul 23, 2023 09:33 AM IST

Gold prices today: A carat or ‘K’ is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity.

Gold prices decreased by 25 across major Indian cities on Sunday. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold costs 5,515. On the other hand, 24 carat of gold costs 6,016.A carat or ‘K’ is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. It is in liquid form and cannot be used to make jewellery. Contrary to this, a 22K gold has traces of other metals like copper and zinc. It is used to make jewellery.In Delhi, ten grams of 22K gold costs 55,300 while 24K gold is priced at 60,320 per ten grams. Here are the gold prices for major Indian cities on July 23, 2023.

Gold is a precious metal and is preferred as a mode of investment
CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
MUMBAI55,15060,160
KOLKATA55,15060,160
CHENNAI55,55060,600
BENGALURU55,15060,160
AHMEDABAD55,20060,200

Gold prices in India is dependent on several factors including currency, global factors and government policies. If the rupee slides against US dollar, the price of gold will increase. In Indian cities, gold prices depend on various factors like demand, state taxes, octroi, interest levied etcGold is a precious metal and is preferred as a mode of investment. It acts as a hedge against inflation.  

Silver price

 

Silver price reduced by just Re 1 in major Indian cities on Sunday. According to Goodreturns, the website which tracks bullion rates, one gram of silver cost 78. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of silver were priced at 780.Silver is considered cheaper than gold. Its price is dependent on the price of gold. It is also easier to influence silver rates through large purchases. India imports silver from China, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, and Dubai. Silver can be purchased from banks, jewellers and online agents in India.

