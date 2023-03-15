Home / Business / Gold and Silver price today: Check rates in your city on March 15

Gold and Silver price today: Check rates in your city on March 15

business
Published on Mar 15, 2023 10:06 AM IST

Gold-silver prices: The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone up in the past one day. On Wednesday , the price of 10 grams of gold went up by ₹10 to ₹57,990. Similarly, eight grams of 24 carat gold was priced at ₹46,392.

The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone up in the past one day.(HT File Photo)
The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone up in the past one day.(HT File Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta

The price of gold has increased marginally over the day in the country. According to Goodreturns website, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold now stands at 53,160, up from Tuesday's price which stood at 53,150 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the price of eight grams of 22 carat gold is 42,528, up by 8.

The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone up in the past one day. On Wednesday , the price of 10 grams of gold went up by 10 to 57,990. Similarly, eight grams of 24 carat gold was priced at 46,392 on Wednesday, up by 8 as per Goodreturns.

The price of gold is dependent on the markets. If the rupee slides against the dollar, then the gold prices in India per gram become costly. The international factors include volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of US dollar.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver have remained unchanged from the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 grams of silver cost 685 on Wednesday while, 100 grams of silver cost 6,850.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Wednesday:

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/ 10 GRAM)
DELHI53,310690
MUMBAI53,160690
KOLKATA53,160690
CHENNAI53,910725
BENGALURU53,210725

Last month, the 22 carat gold achieved the highest rate of 53,600 on February 2, while 24 carat of gold was priced at 58,470 on the same day. In February, gold had a lowest monthly price of 51,350 for 22 carat and 56,020 for 24 carat on February 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gold price gold price in india silver rate today silver + 2 more
gold price gold price in india silver rate today silver + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out