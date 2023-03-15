Gold and Silver price today: Check rates in your city on March 15

The price of gold has increased marginally over the day in the country. According to Goodreturns website, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold now stands at ₹53,160, up from Tuesday's price which stood at ₹53,150 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the price of eight grams of 22 carat gold is ₹42,528, up by ₹8.

The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone up in the past one day. On Wednesday , the price of 10 grams of gold went up by ₹10 to ₹57,990. Similarly, eight grams of 24 carat gold was priced at ₹46,392 on Wednesday, up by ₹8 as per Goodreturns.

The price of gold is dependent on the markets. If the rupee slides against the dollar, then the gold prices in India per gram become costly. The international factors include volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of US dollar.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver have remained unchanged from the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 grams of silver cost ₹685 on Wednesday while, 100 grams of silver cost ₹6,850.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Wednesday:

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/ 10 GRAM) DELHI 53,310 690 MUMBAI 53,160 690 KOLKATA 53,160 690 CHENNAI 53,910 725 BENGALURU 53,210 725

Last month, the 22 carat gold achieved the highest rate of ₹53,600 on February 2, while 24 carat of gold was priced at ₹58,470 on the same day. In February, gold had a lowest monthly price of ₹51,350 for 22 carat and ₹56,020 for 24 carat on February 27.

