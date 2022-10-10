Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices witness slight dip today. Check latest rates in your city

Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Gold and silver prices today, October 10: The price of 10 grammes of 22k gold was worth ₹47,600 while that of 24K gold was priced at ₹51,930.

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The price of gold in India on Monday witnessed a marginal dip by 25 while silver price too dipped by 1.30. According to Goodreturns website, 22k gold was priced at 4,760 per gramme while 24K gold was available for 5,193 per grammes.The price of 10 grammes of 22k gold was worth 47,600 while that of 24K gold was priced at 51,930. Last month, the price of 22k gold stood at 46,650 while that of 24k gold was 50,900 on September 30.In Delhi, the price of 22k gold stood at 47,750 while that of 24k gold was at 52,100. On the other hand, the price of 22k gold in Mumbai was worth 47,600 while 24k gold could be bought at 51,930.On the other hand, price of 10 gms of silver cost 595 on Monday, down from Sunday's rate of 608. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gms of gold was worth 595. In Chennai, 10 gms of gold was priced at 648, Goodreturns website stated.Here are the gold and silver prices for top Indian cities on Monday, October 10, 2022.

CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM)SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GM)
DELHI47,750595
MUMBAI47,600595
CHENNAI48,050648
KOLKATA47,600595
BENGALURU47,650648

Gold prices are dependant on currency. If the US dollar is stronger than local currency, the precious metal will be expensive. The other factors include volatile policies, slow economic growth etc. On the other hand, silver prices in India are determined by international prices and are also dependent on Indian rupee's performance against US dollar.

