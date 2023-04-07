Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on April 7: Check rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2023 10:28 AM IST

In India, gold prices are determined on several factors including global demand, interest rates, currency and government policies.

The gold rates witnessed a slight decrease by 35 from Thursday. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of 22 carat gold stood at 5,590 per gram. In India, gold prices are determined on several factors including global demand, interest rates, currency and government policies. It is also dependent on demand for the precious metal. If the demand for gold is not robust, the rates will slide.Here are the gold rates for prominent cities on Friday, April 7, 2023.

CITY22K GOLD (Rs/10 GM)24K GOLD (Rs/10 GM)
DELHI56,05061,130
MUMBAI55,90060,980
KOLKATA55,90060,980
CHENNAI56,50061,640
BENGALURU55,95061,030

In case you are confused about ‘K’ in gold prices, it is basically carat. It is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. It does not contain traces of other metals. On the other hand, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc. It is harder than 24K gold due to presence of other metals. It is suited for making jewellery.Silver priceThe rate of silver almost remained unchanged on Friday. According to Goodreturns website, a gram of silver costs 76.49 today.In India, the price of silver is decided by factors including industrial demand, gold rates, bulk purchases etc. In case the price of gold increases, the rate of silver will also increase.Here are the latest rates of silver across multiple cities on Friday April 7, 2023.

CITY10 GMS SILVER (Rs)100 GMS SILVER (Rs)
DELHI, MUMBAI, KOLKATA764.907,649
CHENNAI, BENGALURU, HYDERABAD8008,000
PUNE, VADODARA, AHMEDABAD764.907,649
COIMBATORE, MADURAI8008,000
PATNA, NAGPUR764.907,649

Silver can be purchased from banks, jewellers and online agents in India. The banks charge higher rates due to purity checks and assurance provided by them.

