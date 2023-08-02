Gold and silver prices on August 2: Check latest rates for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 02, 2023 10:28 AM IST

On Wednesday, both gold and silver are cheaper from the previous day.

On Wednesday, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold are down by 30 per gram from yesterday, while those for 24K gold are down by 33 per gram. According to the Goodreturns website, for one gram of 22K gold, buyers must pay 5510, and 44,080 for eight gram; 10 gram and 100 gram are priced at 55,100 and 5,51,000, respectively.

Representational Image

For 24K gold, the price is 6011 for one gram of the metal, and 48,088 for eight gram. Meanwhile, 10 gram and 100 gram are available for 60,110 and 6,01,100, respectively.

City22K Gold price (10 gram)24 Gold price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,150 60,160
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,100 60,110
Chennai 55,500 60,550
Delhi 55,250 60,260

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other taxes. For the exact cost, people must contact their local jewellers.

Silver prices on August 2

Silver, on the other hand, is cheaper by 0.7 per gram. As per Goodreturns, therefore, the cost of one gram of the metal is 77.30, eight gram is at 618.40, and 10 gram, at 773. For 100 gram, customers must spend 7730 and 77,300 for 1 kilogram.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai 773
Bengaluru 765
Chennai, Hyderabad 803
Kolkata 780 
