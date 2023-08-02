Gold and silver prices on August 2: Check latest rates for your city

On Wednesday, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold are down by ₹30 per gram from yesterday, while those for 24K gold are down by ₹33 per gram. According to the Goodreturns website, for one gram of 22K gold, buyers must pay ₹5510, and ₹44,080 for eight gram; 10 gram and 100 gram are priced at ₹55,100 and ₹5,51,000, respectively.

For 24K gold, the price is ₹6011 for one gram of the metal, and ₹48,088 for eight gram. Meanwhile, 10 gram and 100 gram are available for ₹60,110 and ₹6,01,100, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (10 gram) 24 Gold price (10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,160 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,100 ₹ 60,110 Chennai ₹ 55,500 ₹ 60,550 Delhi ₹ 55,250 ₹ 60,260

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other taxes. For the exact cost, people must contact their local jewellers.

Silver prices on August 2

Silver, on the other hand, is cheaper by ₹0.7 per gram. As per Goodreturns, therefore, the cost of one gram of the metal is ₹77.30, eight gram is at ₹618.40, and 10 gram, at ₹ ₹773. For 100 gram, customers must spend ₹7730 and ₹77,300 for 1 kilogram.

City Silver price (10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai ₹ 773 Bengaluru ₹ 765 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 803 Kolkata ₹ 780

