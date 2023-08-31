Gold and silver prices on August 31: What are latest rates for your city?
Here is how much you must pay for gold (22K and 24K) and silver, today.
On Thursday, the daily prices of gold are unchanged from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. While one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is available for ₹5500, eight gram comes for ₹44,000; for 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹55,000 and ₹5,50,000, respectively.
Similarly, one gram of 24K of the metal is priced at ₹6000, while eight gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram are at ₹48,000, ₹60,000, and ₹6,00,00, respectively.
What is a ‘carat’?
It stands for the percentage of pure gold in a jewellery item. 24K signifies near 100% (99.9%) purity, and 22K, around 91%.
Gold prices on August 31
|City
|22K Gold (price/10 gram)
|24K Gold (price/10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,050
|₹60,050
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Chennai
|₹55,300
|₹60,330
|Delhi
|₹55,150
|₹60,150
It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Your local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for the day.
Silver prices on August 31
Thursday's silver prices, too, are unchanged from yesterday, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of silver is rated at ₹77.60, and eight gram, ₹620.80; for 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram, people must pay ₹776 (for 10 gram), ₹7760 (100 gram) and ₹77,600 (1 kg).
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹776
|Bengaluru
|₹767.50
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹807