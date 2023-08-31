Gold and silver prices on August 31: What are latest rates for your city?

On Thursday, the daily prices of gold are unchanged from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. While one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is available for ₹5500, eight gram comes for ₹44,000; for 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹55,000 and ₹5,50,000, respectively.

Representational Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K of the metal is priced at ₹6000, while eight gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram are at ₹48,000, ₹60,000, and ₹6,00,00, respectively.

What is a ‘carat’?

It stands for the percentage of pure gold in a jewellery item. 24K signifies near 100% (99.9%) purity, and 22K, around 91%.

Gold prices on August 31

City 22K Gold (price/10 gram) 24K Gold (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Chennai ₹ 55,300 ₹ 60,330 Delhi ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Your local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for the day.

Silver prices on August 31

Thursday's silver prices, too, are unchanged from yesterday, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of silver is rated at ₹77.60, and eight gram, ₹620.80; for 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram, people must pay ₹776 (for 10 gram), ₹7760 (100 gram) and ₹77,600 (1 kg).

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 776 Bengaluru ₹ 767.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 807

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail