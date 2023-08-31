Gold and silver prices on August 31: What are latest rates for your city?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 31, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Here is how much you must pay for gold (22K and 24K) and silver, today.

On Thursday, the daily prices of gold are unchanged from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. While one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is available for 5500, eight gram comes for 44,000; for 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay 55,000 and 5,50,000, respectively.

Representational Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K of the metal is priced at 6000, while eight gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram are at 48,000, 60,000, and 6,00,00, respectively.

What is a ‘carat’?

It stands for the percentage of pure gold in a jewellery item. 24K signifies near 100% (99.9%) purity, and 22K, around 91%.

Gold prices on August 31

City22K Gold (price/10 gram)24K Gold (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,050 60,050
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,000 60,000
Chennai 55,300 60,330
Delhi 55,150 60,150

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Your local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for the day.

Silver prices on August 31

Thursday's silver prices, too, are unchanged from yesterday, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of silver is rated at 77.60, and eight gram, 620.80; for 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram, people must pay 776 (for 10 gram), 7760 (100 gram) and 77,600 (1 kg).

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 776
Bengaluru 767.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 807
