Gold and silver prices on July 15: Check latest rates for your city
On Saturday, both 22 and 24K gold have the same prices as on the previous day, while those for silver have gone up.
On Saturday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged for the second consecutive day. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of one gram of 22K gold is ₹5500, while 8 gram is available for ₹44,000. To buy 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, customers must pay ₹55,000 and ₹5,50,000, respectively.
Similarly, one gram of 24K gold continues to cost ₹6000, and 8 gram, ₹48,000. To get 10 gram, you must shell ₹60,000, and for 100 gram, ₹6,00,000.
|City
|22 Gold (price per 10 gram)
|24K Gold (price per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,050
|₹60,050
|Bengaluru
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Chennai
|₹55,450
|₹60,490
|Delhi
|₹55,150
|₹60,150
|Hyderabad
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Kolkata
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Mumbai
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only local jewellers can give you the exact rates.
Silver prices on July 15
Meanwhile, silver is costlier as compared to the previous day, with the rates increasing by ₹0.40 for each gram. Therefore, for one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram, buyers must pay ₹77.50, ₹620, ₹775, ₹7750, and ₹77,500, respectively.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹775
|Bengaluru
|₹768
|Chennai
|₹818
|Delhi
|₹775
|Hyderabad
|₹818
|Kolkata
|₹775
|Mumbai
|₹775