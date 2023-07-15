Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on July 15: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 15, 2023 10:18 AM IST

On Saturday, both 22 and 24K gold have the same prices as on the previous day, while those for silver have gone up.

On Saturday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged for the second consecutive day. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of one gram of 22K gold is 5500, while 8 gram is available for 44,000. To buy 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, customers must pay 55,000 and 5,50,000, respectively.

Representative Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold continues to cost 6000, and 8 gram, 48,000. To get 10 gram, you must shell 60,000, and for 100 gram, 6,00,000.

City22 Gold (price per 10 gram)24K Gold (price per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,050 60,050
Bengaluru 55,000 60,000
Chennai 55,450 60,490
Delhi 55,150 60,150
Hyderabad 55,000 60,000
Kolkata 55,000 60,000
Mumbai 55,000 60,000

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only local jewellers can give you the exact rates.

Silver prices on July 15

Meanwhile, silver is costlier as compared to the previous day, with the rates increasing by 0.40 for each gram. Therefore, for one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram, buyers must pay 77.50, 620, 775, 7750, and 77,500, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 775
Bengaluru 768
Chennai 818
Delhi 775
Hyderabad 818
Kolkata 775
Mumbai 775
