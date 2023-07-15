Gold and silver prices on July 15: Check latest rates for your city

On Saturday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged for the second consecutive day. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of one gram of 22K gold is ₹5500, while 8 gram is available for ₹44,000. To buy 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, customers must pay ₹55,000 and ₹5,50,000, respectively.

Representative Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold continues to cost ₹6000, and 8 gram, ₹48,000. To get 10 gram, you must shell ₹60,000, and for 100 gram, ₹6,00,000.

City 22 Gold (price per 10 gram) 24K Gold (price per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Bengaluru ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Chennai ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,490 Delhi ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150 Hyderabad ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Kolkata ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Mumbai ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only local jewellers can give you the exact rates.

Silver prices on July 15

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, silver is costlier as compared to the previous day, with the rates increasing by ₹0.40 for each gram. Therefore, for one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram, buyers must pay ₹77.50, ₹620, ₹775, ₹7750, and ₹77,500, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 775 Bengaluru ₹ 768 Chennai ₹ 818 Delhi ₹ 775 Hyderabad ₹ 818 Kolkata ₹ 775 Mumbai ₹ 775

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON