Gold and silver prices on July 17: Check today's rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2023 10:14 AM IST

On Monday, there is no change in the prices of both 22 and 24K gold, while silver's cost, too, remains unchanged.

No increase has been seen in the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold on Monday, as these continue to be the same as those on the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is being sold for 5500, while eight gram is at 44,000. For 10 gram and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must pay 55,000 and 5,50,000 respectively.

Representational Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is priced at 6000, and eight gram, 48,000. For 10 gram, buyers must shell 60,000, and 6,00,000 for 100 gram.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)`
Ahmedabad 55,050 60,050
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbau 55,000 60,000
Chennai 55,500 60,550
Delhi 55,150 60,150

Customer must, however, note that the rates given are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and local levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact cost for the day.

Silver prices

Meanwhile, the rates for silver, too, remain the same as those yesterday. As per Goodreturns, the cost of one gram of silver is 77.50, and eight gram, 620. The rates for 10 gram, 100 gram, 1 kilogram of the metal stand at 775, 7750, and 77,500 respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 775
Bengaluru 768
Chennai, Hyderabad 815
HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
gold price silver rate today
