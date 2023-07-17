Gold and silver prices on July 17: Check today's rates in your city

No increase has been seen in the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold on Monday, as these continue to be the same as those on the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is being sold for ₹5500, while eight gram is at ₹44,000. For 10 gram and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹55,000 and ₹5,50,000 respectively.

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹6000, and eight gram, ₹48,000. For 10 gram, buyers must shell ₹60,000, and ₹6,00,000 for 100 gram.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram)` Ahmedabad ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbau ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Chennai ₹ 55,500 ₹ 60,550 Delhi ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150

Customer must, however, note that the rates given are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and local levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact cost for the day.

Silver prices

Meanwhile, the rates for silver, too, remain the same as those yesterday. As per Goodreturns, the cost of one gram of silver is ₹77.50, and eight gram, ₹620. The rates for 10 gram, 100 gram, 1 kilogram of the metal stand at ₹775, ₹7750, and 77,500 respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 775 Bengaluru ₹ 768 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 815

