Gold and silver prices on July 18: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 18, 2023 10:07 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much money you will have to pay today for the metals.

There is no change to the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold on Tuesday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram each of 22 and 24K gold is being sold for 5498 and 5998 respectively, while the cost of eight gram under the two categories is 43,984 and 47,984 respectively.

For 10 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, buyers must pay 54,980, and 5,49,800 for 100 gram, with the rates for 24K of the metal being 59,980 for 10 gram, and 5,99,800 for 100 gram.

It must, however, also be noted that the prices given here and indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give the exact rates for the day.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 100 gram)
Ahmedabad  55,030 60,030
Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai 54,980 59,980
Chennai 55,360 60,390
Delhi 55,130 60,130

Silver prices

Meanwhile, the the prices for silver, too, remain the same as those yesterday. As per Goodreturns, the cost of one gram of silver is 77.70, and eight gram, 621.60. Those for 10 gram, 100 gram, 1 kilogram of the metal stand at 777, 7770, and 77,700 respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 777
Bengaluru 770
Chennai, Hyderabad 815
