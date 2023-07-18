Gold and silver prices on July 18: Check latest rates for your city

There is no change to the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold on Tuesday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram each of 22 and 24K gold is being sold for ₹5498 and ₹5998 respectively, while the cost of eight gram under the two categories is ₹43,984 and ₹47,984 respectively.

For 10 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹54,980, and ₹5,49,800 for 100 gram, with the rates for 24K of the metal being ₹59,980 for 10 gram, and ₹5,99,800 for 100 gram.

It must, however, also be noted that the prices given here and indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give the exact rates for the day.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 100 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,030 ₹ 60,030 Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai ₹ 54,980 ₹ 59,980 Chennai ₹ 55,360 ₹ 60,390 Delhi ₹ 55,130 ₹ 60,130

Silver prices

Meanwhile, the the prices for silver, too, remain the same as those yesterday. As per Goodreturns, the cost of one gram of silver is ₹77.70, and eight gram, ₹621.60. Those for 10 gram, 100 gram, 1 kilogram of the metal stand at ₹777, ₹7770, and 77,700 respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 777 Bengaluru ₹ 770 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 815

