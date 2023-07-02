Gold and silver prices on July 2: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices increased by ₹20 in major Indian cities on Sunday. According to website Goodreturns, which tracks prices of gold daily, one gram of 22 carat metal costs ₹5,415. On the other hand, one gram of 24 carat gold costs ₹5,907.In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,300 per 10 gms and ₹59,220 per 10 gms respectively. In India's financial capital Mumbai, 22K gold was priced at ₹54,150 per 10 gms while 24K gold cost ₹59,070 per 10 gms.Here are the prices of gold in major Indian cities on July 2, 2023.

In India, gold prices are determined on various factors including currency, international factors and government policies.(Mint file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) KOLKATA 54,150 59,070 CHENNAI 54,440 59,350 BENGALURU 54,150 59,070 AHMEDABAD 54,200 59,120 JAIPUR 54,300 59,220

In India, gold prices are determined on various factors including currency, international factors and government policies.SilverSilver rates almost remained unchanged on July 2 in major Indian cities. According to Goodreturns website, one grams of silver cost ₹71.90.Here are the silver prices for major Indian cities on July 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CITY SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) DELHI 719 MUMBAI 719 CHENNAI 757 KOLKATA 719 BENGALURU 719

In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase. The industrial firms use silver for production of various commodities like jewellery, coins, medals etc.Also, it is easier to influence the silver market through large trades and purchases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON