Gold and silver prices on July 31: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 31, 2023 10:07 AM IST

While gold is costlier as compared to the previous day, there is no change in the prices of silver.

On Monday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are down by 10 per gram. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is available for 5525, and eight gram, for 44,200. For 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay 55,250 and 5,52,500, respectively.

On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold is priced at 6,028, while eight gram comes for 48,224; 10 gram can be purchased at 60,280, and 100 gram, at 6,02,800.

City22K Gold price (10 gram)24K Gold price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,300 60,330
Bengaluru 55,250 60,410
Chennai 55,500 60,550
Delhi 55,400 60,430
Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,250 60,280

Customers must, however, note that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact costs, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 31

Silver, meanwhile, has the same rates as the previous day. As per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal is at 77, while for eight gram, people must spend 616, and 770 for 10 gram; 100 gram comes for 7700, and 1 kilogram, for 77,000.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 770
Bengaluru 755
Chennai, Hyderabad 800
