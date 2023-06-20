Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on June 20: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2023 12:48 PM IST

On Jagannath Rath Yatra day, the price of 22-carat gold was recorded at ₹55,150/10 grams in Delhi, while ten grams of 24-carat gold were priced at ₹60,150.

Gold prices remained stable on Tuesday, with the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold reported as 5,500, according to the Goodreturns website. Similarly, the price of one gram of 24-carat gold was 6,000.

Gold prices today(Mint file)

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was recorded at 55,150, while ten grams of 24-carat gold were priced at 60,150. In Mumbai, the rate for ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at 55,000, while the price for ten grams of 24-carat gold was 60,000.

Here are the gold rates for major cities as of June 20:

CityGold price (22k/10 grams)Gold price (24k/10 grams)Silver price (per kg)
Delhi55,15060,15074,000
Mumbai55,00060,00074,000
Chennai55,35060,38078,600
Kolkata55,00060,00074,000

What factors influence the determination of gold rates?

Gold prices in India are shaped by various factors, including global demand, currency dynamics, interest rates, and government policies. When the value of the Indian rupee depreciates against the US dollar, the price of gold tends to rise, resulting in higher costs for buyers.

On an international scale, factors like global economic growth and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold prices. Furthermore, the demand for gold as a precious metal plays a crucial role in price fluctuations.

Silver rates on June 20

The price of silver remained steady on Sunday, with one gram of silver priced at 73, as reported by the Goodreturns website.

In India, the price of silver is influenced by factors such as gold prices, industrial demand, bulk purchases, and inflation. Typically, when the price of gold increases, it tends to have a similar effect on silver prices as well.

