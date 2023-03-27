Gold and silver prices on March 27: Check rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Mar 27, 2023 02:56 PM IST

The prices of gold and silver in India on Monday experienced a slight decline in comparison to the previous day. According to data by Goodreturns, the rate for 22-carat gold per gram was Rs. 5,471, a decrease from Sunday's Rs. 5,485. Similarly, the prices for 8 and 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs. 43,768 and Rs. 54,710, respectively, exhibiting a drop of Rs. 112 and Rs. 140.

The rate for 24-carat gold was Rs. 5,969 per gram, with 8 and 10 grams priced at Rs. 47,752 and Rs. 59,690, respectively.

In addition, the price of silver witnessed a marginal decrease with the rate at Rs. 73.30 per gram on Monday, as compared to the previous day's Rs. 73.40, as per the Goodreturns figures. Eight grams of silver cost Rs. 586.40, and 10 grams were priced at Rs. 733. For a kilogram of silver, the cost was Rs. 73,300 as of Monday.

Check gold rates in different cities on Monday

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)GOLD 24 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)
Delhi54,90059,880
Mumbai54,71059,690
Kolkata54,71059,690
Chennai55,35060,400
Bengaluru54,80059,780
Hyderabad54,71059,690

Silver rates in different cities on Monday

CitySilver (Rs/10 GRAM)
Delhi733
Mumbai733
Kolkata733
Chennai760
Bengaluru760
Hyderabad760

Gold prices in India are dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

