Gold and silver prices on March 27: Check rates in your city

The prices of gold and silver in India on Monday experienced a slight decline in comparison to the previous day. According to data by Goodreturns, the rate for 22-carat gold per gram was Rs. 5,471, a decrease from Sunday's Rs. 5,485. Similarly, the prices for 8 and 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs. 43,768 and Rs. 54,710, respectively, exhibiting a drop of Rs. 112 and Rs. 140.

The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at Rs. 5,969 per gram and that of 22k gold at Rs. 5,471.(Representative image/ Istock)

The rate for 24-carat gold was Rs. 5,969 per gram, with 8 and 10 grams priced at Rs. 47,752 and Rs. 59,690, respectively.

In addition, the price of silver witnessed a marginal decrease with the rate at Rs. 73.30 per gram on Monday, as compared to the previous day's Rs. 73.40, as per the Goodreturns figures. Eight grams of silver cost Rs. 586.40, and 10 grams were priced at Rs. 733. For a kilogram of silver, the cost was Rs. 73,300 as of Monday.

Check gold rates in different cities on Monday

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) GOLD 24 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) Delhi 54,900 59,880 Mumbai 54,710 59,690 Kolkata 54,710 59,690 Chennai 55,350 60,400 Bengaluru 54,800 59,780 Hyderabad 54,710 59,690

Silver rates in different cities on Monday

City Silver (Rs/10 GRAM) Delhi 733 Mumbai 733 Kolkata 733 Chennai 760 Bengaluru 760 Hyderabad 760

Gold prices in India are dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

