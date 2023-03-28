Gold and silver prices on March 28: Check latest rates in your city

The prices of both gold and silver are down on Tuesday from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rate of 22-carat (K) gold per gram is at ₹5,450, as against ₹5,471 per gram on Monday. The 8 and 10 grams of 22K gold, on the other hand, are at ₹43,600 and ₹54,500 respectively, down from the corresponding figures of ₹43,768 and ₹54,710 a day ago.

Gold prices in various cities on March 28:

City Gold 22K (per 10 gram) Gold 24K (per 10 gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida ₹ 54,650 ₹ 59,600 Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune ₹ 54,500 ₹ 59,450 Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat ₹ 54,550 ₹ 59,500 Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore ₹ 55,100 ₹ 60,110

It is to be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without GST and other levies. For the exact rates, people should contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices in India

The prices of silver, meanwhile, are at ₹73 per gram, as compared to ₹73.30 per gram on Monday, as per Goodreturns data. Similarly, eight and 10 grams of the metal are available for ₹584 and ₹730 respectively; for a kilogram, the cost is ₹73,000, down from ₹73,300.

Therefore, 10 grams of silver is priced at ₹730 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹757 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

