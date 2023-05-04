Gold and silver prices on May 4: Check latest rates in your city

On Thursday, the rates of gold rose by ₹50 per gram as compared to yesterday, with 1 gram of 22 carat (K) gold available for ₹5,700, as against ₹5,650 on Wednesday. according to Goodreturns website. 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 22K gold can be bought for ₹45,600, ₹57,000, and ₹5,70,000, respectively. A day ago, these were priced at ₹45,200, ₹56,500, and ₹5,65,000.

Representational Image

For 24K gold, on the other hand, the price of 1 gram of the metal is up by ₹54, and it can now be purchased for ₹6,218, as against ₹6,164 a day ago. Similarly, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram are at ₹49,744, ₹62,180, and ₹6,21,800, an increase of ₹432, ₹540, and ₹5,400, respectively.

Gold prices for top 5 Indian cities on May 3, 2023

City 22K Gold (per 10 gram) 24K Gold (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 57,150 ₹ 62,330 Mumbai ₹ 57,000 ₹ 62,180 Chennai ₹ 57,500 ₹ 62,730 Kolkata ₹ 57,000 ₹ 62,180 Bengaluru ₹ 57,050 ₹ 62,230 Hyderabad ₹ 57,000 ₹ 62,180

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include various taxes. Local jewellers will be in a better position to tell customers what the actual prices are.

Silver prices

Also, as per Goodreturns, the cost of silver increased by 30 paise on Thursday. 1 gram of of the meral costs ₹77.10. The price of 10 gram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is at ₹771. In Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, it is at ₹818.

