Gold and silver prices on May 4: Check latest rates in your city
For gold, term ‘K’ or carat determines its purity. A 24K gold is called ‘pure gold’ and has a purity of 99.9%.
On Thursday, the rates of gold rose by ₹50 per gram as compared to yesterday, with 1 gram of 22 carat (K) gold available for ₹5,700, as against ₹5,650 on Wednesday. according to Goodreturns website. 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 22K gold can be bought for ₹45,600, ₹57,000, and ₹5,70,000, respectively. A day ago, these were priced at ₹45,200, ₹56,500, and ₹5,65,000.
For 24K gold, on the other hand, the price of 1 gram of the metal is up by ₹54, and it can now be purchased for ₹6,218, as against ₹6,164 a day ago. Similarly, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram are at ₹49,744, ₹62,180, and ₹6,21,800, an increase of ₹432, ₹540, and ₹5,400, respectively.
Gold prices for top 5 Indian cities on May 3, 2023
|City
|22K Gold (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold (per 10 gram)
|Delhi
|₹57,150
|₹62,330
|Mumbai
|₹57,000
|₹62,180
|Chennai
|₹57,500
|₹62,730
|Kolkata
|₹57,000
|₹62,180
|Bengaluru
|₹57,050
|₹62,230
|Hyderabad
|₹57,000
|₹62,180
It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include various taxes. Local jewellers will be in a better position to tell customers what the actual prices are.
Silver prices
Also, as per Goodreturns, the cost of silver increased by 30 paise on Thursday. 1 gram of of the meral costs ₹77.10. The price of 10 gram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is at ₹771. In Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, it is at ₹818.