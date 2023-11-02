Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on November 2: What are latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 02, 2023 08:32 AM IST

Here is how much buyers must pay today for gold and silver.

To purchase gold on Thursday, buyers will have to pay less than the corresponding rates on the previous day. As per the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is cheaper by 30 for each gram; accordingly, one gram of 22K of the yellow metal is priced at 5640, eight gram at 45,120, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for 56,400 and 5,64,000, respectively.

Similarly, 24K gold is cheaper by 32 per gram. It is, therefore, priced at 6153 (one gram), 49,224 (eight gram), 61,530 (10 gram) and 6,15,300 (100 gram)

Today's gold rates in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,450 61,580
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,400 61,530
Chennai 56,860 62,030
Delhi 56,550 61,680
Customers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; this means that these are only indicative. For the exact rate on that day, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver rates in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata 741
Bengaluru 740
Chennai, Hyderabad 770
Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by 1.20 per gram, Goodreturns data shows. Thus, the metal is rated at 74.10 (one gram), 592.80 (eight gram), 741 (10 gram), 7410 (100 gram) and 74,100 (1 kilogram).

