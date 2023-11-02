Gold and silver prices on November 2: What are latest rates in your city?
Here is how much buyers must pay today for gold and silver.
To purchase gold on Thursday, buyers will have to pay less than the corresponding rates on the previous day. As per the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is cheaper by ₹30 for each gram; accordingly, one gram of 22K of the yellow metal is priced at ₹5640, eight gram at ₹45,120, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for ₹56,400 and ₹5,64,000, respectively.
Similarly, 24K gold is cheaper by ₹32 per gram. It is, therefore, priced at ₹6153 (one gram), ₹49,224 (eight gram), ₹61,530 (10 gram) and ₹6,15,300 (100 gram)
Today's gold rates in India
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹56,450
|₹61,580
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹56,400
|₹61,530
|Chennai
|₹56,860
|₹62,030
|Delhi
|₹56,550
|₹61,680
Customers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; this means that these are only indicative. For the exact rate on that day, one must contact their local jeweller.
Today's silver rates in India
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
|₹741
|Bengaluru
|₹740
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹770
Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by ₹1.20 per gram, Goodreturns data shows. Thus, the metal is rated at ₹74.10 (one gram), ₹592.80 (eight gram), ₹741 (10 gram), ₹7410 (100 gram) and ₹74,100 (1 kilogram).