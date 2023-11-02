Gold and silver prices on November 2: What are latest rates in your city?

To purchase gold on Thursday, buyers will have to pay less than the corresponding rates on the previous day. As per the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is cheaper by ₹30 for each gram; accordingly, one gram of 22K of the yellow metal is priced at ₹5640, eight gram at ₹45,120, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for ₹56,400 and ₹5,64,000, respectively.

Similarly, 24K gold is cheaper by ₹32 per gram. It is, therefore, priced at ₹6153 (one gram), ₹49,224 (eight gram), ₹61,530 (10 gram) and ₹6,15,300 (100 gram)

Today's gold rates in India

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,450 ₹ 61,580 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,400 ₹ 61,530 Chennai ₹ 56,860 ₹ 62,030 Delhi ₹ 56,550 ₹ 61,680

Customers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; this means that these are only indicative. For the exact rate on that day, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver rates in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ₹ 741 Bengaluru ₹ 740 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 770

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by ₹1.20 per gram, Goodreturns data shows. Thus, the metal is rated at ₹74.10 (one gram), ₹592.80 (eight gram), ₹741 (10 gram), ₹7410 (100 gram) and ₹74,100 (1 kilogram).

