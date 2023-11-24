Gold and silver prices on November 24: Check latest rates for your city

On Friday, 22-carat (K) gold is selling at ₹5680 per gram, and, therefore, has the same price as on the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website. For eight grams of 22K gold, therefore, buyers must pay ₹45,440, and ₹56,800 and ₹5,68,000 for 10 grams and 100 grams, respectively.

Representational Image

There is no change for 24K gold too, which is rated at ₹6197 per gram, according to Goodreturns. Here, higher quantities are available for ₹49,576 (eight grams), ₹61,970 (10 grams) and ₹6,19,700 (100 grams).

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K gold price (per 10 gram) 24K gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,850 ₹ 62,020 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,800 ₹ 46,470 Chennai ₹ 57,350 ₹ 62,550 Delhi ₹ 56,950 ₹ 62,120

Customers must, however, note that the daily gold rates mentioned above are indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 762 Bengaluru ₹ 752.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 792

Silver too has the same price as yesterday. To buy the metal, therefore, one must pay ₹76.20 (one gram), ₹609.60 (eight grams), ₹762 (10 gram), ₹7620 (100 gram) and ₹76,200 (1 kilogram).

