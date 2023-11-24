Gold and silver prices on November 24: Check latest rates for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 24, 2023 08:47 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are their prices for the day.

On Friday, 22-carat (K) gold is selling at 5680 per gram, and, therefore, has the same price as on the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website. For eight grams of 22K gold, therefore, buyers must pay 45,440, and 56,800 and 5,68,000 for 10 grams and 100 grams, respectively.

There is no change for 24K gold too, which is rated at 6197 per gram, according to Goodreturns. Here, higher quantities are available for 49,576 (eight grams), 61,970 (10 grams) and 6,19,700 (100 grams).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K gold price (per 10 gram)24K gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,850 62,020
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,800 46,470
Chennai 57,350 62,550
Delhi 56,950 62,120
Customers must, however, note that the daily gold rates mentioned above are indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 762
Bengaluru 752.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 792
Silver too has the same price as yesterday. To buy the metal, therefore, one must pay 76.20 (one gram), 609.60 (eight grams), 762 (10 gram), 7620 (100 gram) and 76,200 (1 kilogram).

