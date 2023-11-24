Gold and silver prices on November 24: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are their prices for the day.
On Friday, 22-carat (K) gold is selling at ₹5680 per gram, and, therefore, has the same price as on the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website. For eight grams of 22K gold, therefore, buyers must pay ₹45,440, and ₹56,800 and ₹5,68,000 for 10 grams and 100 grams, respectively.
There is no change for 24K gold too, which is rated at ₹6197 per gram, according to Goodreturns. Here, higher quantities are available for ₹49,576 (eight grams), ₹61,970 (10 grams) and ₹6,19,700 (100 grams).
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹56,850
|₹62,020
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹56,800
|₹46,470
|Chennai
|₹57,350
|₹62,550
|Delhi
|₹56,950
|₹62,120
Customers must, however, note that the daily gold rates mentioned above are indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.
Today's silver prices in India
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹762
|Bengaluru
|₹752.50
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹792
Silver too has the same price as yesterday. To buy the metal, therefore, one must pay ₹76.20 (one gram), ₹609.60 (eight grams), ₹762 (10 gram), ₹7620 (100 gram) and ₹76,200 (1 kilogram).