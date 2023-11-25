Gold and silver prices on November 25: Check latest rates for your city

The daily rates of gold are unchanged on Saturday and 22 carat (K) gold is priced at ₹5680 per gram, and 24K, at ₹6197 per gram, according to the Goodreturns website. Higher quantities of 22K gold are rated at ₹45,440 (8 grams), ₹56,800 (10 grams) and ₹5,68,000 (100 grams), while for 24K, these are priced at ₹49,576 (8 grams), ₹61,970 (10 grams) and ₹6,19,700 (100 grams).

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K gold price (per 10 gram) 24K gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,850 ₹ 62,020 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,800 ₹ 61,970 Chennai ₹ 57,300 ₹ 62,500 Delhi ₹ 56,950 ₹ 62,120

Buyers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies, and, therefore, the rates given here are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact prices for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 762 Bengaluru ₹ 750 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 792

Silver too has the same daily rate as on the previous day, as per Goodreturns. For one gram of silver, therefore, customers must pay ₹76.20, and ₹609.60 (8 grams), ₹762 (10 grams), ₹7620 (100 grams) and ₹76,200 (1 kilogram).

